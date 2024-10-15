The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone after rising by 14.55 points (0.32%) at 4,469.57 points.

A total of 105.21 million shares were exchanged during the session at AED 360.88 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover with AED 113.85 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 20.43 million shares.

Agility Public Warehousing topped the risers with 4.31%, whereas Emirates Reem Investments (ERC) headed the decliners with 9.85%.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell by 0.217% to 9,282.85 points.

ADX’s turnover stood at AED 1.07 billion through the exchange of 249.01 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.88 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 192.88 million, while Adnoc Gas was the most active stock with 23.48 million shares.

Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers advanced the gainers with 14.94%, whereas ESG Emirates Stallions Group led the falling companies with 4.95%.

