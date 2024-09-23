The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has announced plans to offer a stake in United Bank’s shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). The CBE is currently working to obtain the necessary approvals from the Financial Regulatory Authority and the EGX.

The offering is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025, subject to market conditions and timely receipt of regulatory approvals.

United Bank holds a distinguished position among Egyptian banks, supported by its diverse range of products and a broad customer base that includes retail clients, institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Islamic banking services. The bank adheres to sound governance rules and international best practices, ensuring outstanding performance and sustainable growth.

United Bank and its non-banking arm operate through an extensive network of 68 branches, 225 ATMs, and advanced digital channels, employing approximately 1,800 staff members. The bank’s total assets have grown from EGP 72bn in 2021 to EGP 106 billion by June 2024. Additionally, the bank’s profits increased from EGP 1.145bn in December 2021 to EGP 1.742bn in December 2023.

