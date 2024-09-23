Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has decided to list a portion of the United Bank's shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Ahram Gate reported on September 22nd.

The CBE is currently working to obtain the necessary approvals from regulatory bodies, including the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the EGX.

The offering is expected to take place before the end of the first quarter of 2025, based on market conditions and timely receipt of related regulatory approvals.

It is noteworthy that United Bank is known for its strong position in the banking sector due to the wide range of services it offers to individuals, companies, and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It also provides Islamic banking services, among others.

