The net profit of CATRION Catering Holding Company, formerly known as Saudi Airlines Catering Company, grew 9.94% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 282.65 million in 2023 from SAR 257.10 million.

Revenues surged 17.37% YoY to SAR 2.13 billion last year from SAR 1.81 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) recorded SAR 3.45 in 2023, up from SAR 3.14 in 2022.

Cash Dividends

CATRION’s board recommended the disbursement of SAR 90.20 million, or SAR 1.10, in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The distribution date is 24 April 2024 and the eligibility date is 3 April.

CATRION Catering posted a net profit of SAR 213.20 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a 42.13% YoY jump from SAR 150 million.

