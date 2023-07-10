Riyadh – Canadian Medical Center Company obtained the board’s approval to transfer its shares from the Parallel Market (Nomu) to the main market All Share Index (TASI).

In a bourse disclosure, the firm noted that the transition is still subject to the approval of the Saudi Financial Market and is conditional on fulfilling all the required measures in accordance with the listing rules.

The company also highlighted that it will disclose any further developments regarding this step at a later time.

It is worth mentioning that the board members greenlighted the upgrading process during their meeting that was held on 6 July 2023.

In January this year, Canadian Medical Center appointed Hassan Jouda as its new CEO after Waddah Muhammad Al Ammar resigned from the position due to personal reasons.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).