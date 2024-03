BENGALURU: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's family has increased its stake in building materials company Ambuja Cements after it infused 66.61 billion rupees ($799.05 million) in equity, Ambuja Cements said in an exchange filing on Thursday. ($1 = 83.3620 Indian rupees)

