Beltone Financial Holding has denied submitting any offer to purchase a 60% stake in the e-payment firm CashCall, according to a filing sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 28th.

On the same day, it was reported by Asharq Business that Beltone Financial seeks to acquire a 60% stake in CashCall, in a deal valued at approximately EGP 500 million.

Beltone operates within the diversified financial sector. It provides brokerage, asset management, investment banking, and liquidity services in regional markets, in addition to research and analysis services.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).