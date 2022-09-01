Cairo – Banque du Caire has logged standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 1.84 billion during the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to EGP 1.81 billion in H1-21.

The earnings per share (EPS) edged up to EGP 0.70 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, versus EGP 0.69 during the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Furthermore, the net interest income grew to EGP 5.91 billion in H1-22 from EGP 5.03 billion in H1-21.

Meanwhile, the state-run lender reported net income from fees and commissions of EGP 1.10 billion in the January-June 2022 period, higher than EGP 885.81 million in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the bank’s standalone net profits after tax enlarged to EGP 1.03 billion from EGP 810.67 million in Q2-21.

The net interest income surged to EGP 3.11 billion in Q2-22 from EGP 2.52 billion in Q2-21, while the net income from fees and commissions widened to EGP 562.90 million from EGP 425.32 million.

In January-March 2022, the standalone net profits of Banque du Caire exceeded EGP 800 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).