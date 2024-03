The board of National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has recommended the distribution of SAR 406.05 million, or SAR 0.55, in cash dividends for 2023.

The number of shares eligible for dividends amounts to 738.28 million shares, according to a bourse filing.

Bahri’s net profit surged 55% YoY to SAR 1.61 billion in 2023 from SAR 1.04 billion.

