Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group has announced that a new chairman will replace Ghazi Faisal AlHajeri.

Abdulmohsen Rashed Al Rashed will serve as chairman, replacing AlHajeri, who served for close to two years. AlHajeri will serve as vice chairman for the next term, according to a post on GFH’s official LinkedIn page.

The group is in the process of securing its fifth stock market cross listing on Saudi Arabian stock exchange Tadawul.

It was reported earlier this month to be in talks to acquire the investment portfolio of Ithmaar Holding.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com