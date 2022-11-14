Ithmaar Holding, listed as well on Bahrain Bourse, posted a drop in net profit attributable to the shareholders to $1.30 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus $1.47 million in 9M-21.

The total income widened to $302.48 million during 9M-22 from $262 million in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to equityholders stood at $0.04 in the January-September 2022 period, versus $0.05 in 9M-21.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company incurred net losses attributable to owners at a value of $7.77 million, higher than $2.53 million in the July-September 2021 period.

Meanwhile, the total income enlarged to $100.38 million in Q3-22 from $83.75 million in Q3-21.

The loss per share attributable to shareholders settled at $0.27 in Q3-22, compared to $0.09 during the same period a year earlier.

In addition, the firm registered accumulated losses worth $797.49 million as of Q3-22, accounting for 105% of the capital.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits attributable to the equityholders of Ithmaar Holding amounted to $9.07 million, up 127% year-on-year (YoY) from $4 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).