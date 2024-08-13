Bahrain - Esterad Investment has reported net profit attributable to shareholders of BD885,853 for the second quarter of 2024 compared to BD712,169 for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 24 per cent.

Enhanced profits were a result of fees generated from the company’s investment activities and growth in returns from its real estate and private equity portfolios.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 5.8 fils compared with 5.1 fils in the second quarter of last year.

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders amounted to BD290,269 in the second quarter of 2024 compared with BD501,446 in the second quarter of last year, a decrease of 42pc.

Total income for the second quarter was BD2,716,940 compared to BD1,059,078 in the second quarter of 2023, up 157pc. The significant increase resulted from income generated from key assets within the company’s recently acquired diversified global private equity and real estate portfolio, and fees generated from Esterad Bank.

For the six-month period, Esterad reported net profit attributable to shareholders of BD1,321,646 compared to BD1,074,357 in the prior-year period, an increase of 23pc.

Earnings per share for first half of 2024 was 8.6 fils compared with 7.7 fils in the first half of 2023.

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders amounted to BD855,310 for the period, an increase of 78pc, compared with BD479,362 for the corresponding period of 2023.

Total income for the six-month period was BD4,694,745 compared to BD1,808,111 in the first six months of 2023, up 160pc.

Total equity attributable to shareholders as of June 30, 2024 was BD38,856,170 versus BD40,198,706 as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of 3pc related to the significant 20pc dividend distributed by the company for 2023.

Total assets increased by 2pc to BD121,987,967 at June 30, 2024 compared to BD119,858,511 at December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the results, Ahmed Abdulrahman, chief executive of Esterad, said: “We are pleased to announce another period of strong performance and growth in profitability for the second quarter and first half of 2024. For the six-month period, income grew by a significant 160pc, reflecting further gains and positive contributions from across our core investment activities. In particular, results were bolstered during the period by the ongoing benefits from our recent restructurings and the continued effective management of our diversified portfolio of local and global private equity and real estate assets.

“During the second quarter, further progress was also achieved at Esterad Bank. In another milestone, the bank received regulatory approvals for placement of a US multifamily real estate deal valued at over $27 million that is currently being placed with investors across the GCC region. Simultaneously, we continued to work on closing other attractive deals in our pipeline across well-performing sectors and geographies.”

Adding, Mr Abdulrahman said: “Our Amwaj Beachfront project, another landmark development attracting local and regional investors to the kingdom’s real estate market, also continued to make strong advancements during the second quarter. We further progressed the handover of the project’s 52 luxury townhouses and officially launched sales for an additional 245 state-of-the-art apartments to be located in the project’s West Tower after having secured the necessary approvals from the Bahrain Real Estate Regulatory Authority. This next phase of the project has been met with impressive demand and uptake with strong commitments to date for one, two and three-bedroom luxury seafront apartments.”

“For the second half of the year, we will continue our focus on maximising the performance and profitably of our existing assets and as well as further growing and diversifying our portfolios through investments into sound, income-generating assets in our core local and global markets where we have identified opportunities to build on our experience and track record. Having concluded the first six months of the year with strong momentum, we are well positioned to accelerate our progress and drive further value creation for our shareholders throughout the remainder of 2024.”

