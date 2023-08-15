Bahrain - Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has reported a net profit of BD348,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to BD232,000 in the second quarter of last year, registering a growth of 50 per cent.

This was revealed as the leading bank for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

The bank’s Islamic financing and interest income increased by 2pc during the quarter to BD1.953m compared to BD1.910m achieved in the second quarter last year.

Commenting, Bahrain Development Bank Group chief executive Dalal Al Qais stated: “Bahrain Development Bank continues its efforts and focus on customer centricity, enhancing innovation as well as developing the banking services we offer to our clients, and improving internal operations efficiency, which has positively reflected on the customers’ demand for our services and consequently improved the bank’s financial results.”

She added, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this success, starting from the dedicated and creative team to our valued customers who trusted us and chose our services. We are committed to continuing to provide the best banking and financial solutions and delivering the best experience to our clients.”

