MANAMA - Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, has launched the fifth edition of the Smart Investor Programme, a national awareness programme aimed at Grade 4 students in Bahrain.

The programme is one of BHB’s key financial literacy and investor awareness programmes, with the aim of educating and empowering the next generation of smart investors. It is consistent with the bourse’s efforts to strengthen investment awareness and financial literacy across various age groups and categories.

BHB chief executive Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said, “Bahrain Bourse is committed to enhancing financial literacy awareness targeting various age groups. We believe in building a generation of investors with sound understanding of financial markets to empower the next generation of smart investors, through the roll out of the Smart Investor programme in its fifth edition targeting 8,000 students from public and private schools.”

“This programme is also uniquely positioned to complement our other programme offerings and initiatives, including TradeQuest, the Investment Academy, and the Capital Markets Apprenticeship Programme and is well integrated with BHB’s financial literacy and investor awareness strategy,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Bahrain Bourse for the fifth edition of the Smart Investor Programme. Based on our previous achievements and uptake level with this programme offering, we have expanded the outreach to include more than 8,000 participants. Our objective is to have young students apply financial fundamentals with confidence throughout their lives and we are honoured to be able to contribute to Bahrain’s financial inclusion framework and economic landscape.”

The Smart Investor Programme, which was launched in 2018, is a national awareness initiative for elementary students in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain. Through engaging edutainment activities, the programme seeks to provide young students with basic concepts linked to money management, savings, and financial planning in order to aid them in making sound financial decisions.

After taking part in the programme, students will be able to identify various financial payment methods, such as debit and credit cards, cash, and cheques, learn numerous financial literacy terms, as well as recognise the value of saving and gain information on several financial planning principles. The programme consists of seven themed sessions designed to equip students with the concepts of Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression, and Evaluation.

