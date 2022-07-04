Riyadh – The board of Ayyan Investment Company has appointed Faisal bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qahtani as the company's Chairman.

The company also named Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al AlShaikh as Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The new Chairman and Vice Chairman have assumed their positions starting from 1 July and for a three-year period.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 13.61 million, up 59.79% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 8.52 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).