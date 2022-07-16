Cairo – Atlantica Holdings has increased its equity ownership in Speed Medical Company to 15.01% from 13.87%, according to a bourse filing.

Atlantica Holdings purchased 12.60 million shares in the listed company for EGP 6.43 million, at an average price of nearly EGP 0.50 per share.

It is worth noting that Arqaam Securities Brokerage was the broker for the transaction.

Last October, Atlantica Holdings raised its 4.94% stake in Speed Medical to 5.05% at a total value of EGP 2.24 million.

In 2021, the listed firm witnessed a 71.40% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to EGP 135.76 million, compared to EGP 79.20 million.

