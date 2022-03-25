Riyadh – The board of Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Company has recommended a cash dividend of SAR 0.85 per share for 2021.

The company would pay a total of SAR 77.01 million, representing 8.50% of the capital, for 90.60 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

In 2021, Amlak International posted a year-on-year (YoY) hike of 8.95% in net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 107.75 million, compared to SAR 98.90 million.

