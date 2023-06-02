ABU DHABI - Americana Restaurants International announced that it had been included in the MSCI UAE Index, widely recognised as an important benchmark for investment decision-making by investors in emerging markets, including regional Middle East markets.

The MSCI UAE Index, which is a component of the MSCI EEMEA Index, is designed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the UAE equity market.

Index inclusion typically supports increased liquidity for a company’s shares and can help to attract more regional and global institutional and index-tracking investors, including those with a focus on Emerging Market equities.

As a constituent of the MSCI UAE Index, Americana Restaurants is now also a constituent of all regional and composite MSCI equity indices containing the UAE.

These indices include the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) and MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), the provider’s flagship global equity index, designed to represent the performance of the full opportunity set of large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed and 24 emerging markets.

Americana Restaurants’ inclusion in these indices follows its historic concurrent dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), which raised $1.8 billion in gross proceeds.

As the region’s first concurrent dual listing, the offering generated significant local and international investor demand, resulting in an aggregate oversubscription level of 58x.