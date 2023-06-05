Americana Restaurants International has been included in the MSCI UAE Index, a key benchmark for investment decision-making by investors in emerging markets including regional Middle East markets.

The MSCI UAE Index, which is a component of the MSCI EEMEA Index, aimed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the UAE equity market.

The inclusion backs the increased liquidity for a company’s shares and contributes to attracting more regional and global institutions as well as index-tracking investors.

Meanwhile, Americana Restaurants is also a constituent of all regional and composite MSCI equity indices containing the UAE. These indices include the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI), and MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI).

The restaurant operator’s inclusion in these indices follows its dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), which raised $1.80 billion in gross proceeds.

This aligns with the listed firm’s long-term strategy to anchor restaurant portfolio growth and foster technological innovation across its 12 countries of operation.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Americana Restaurants recorded net profits attributable to the owners valued at $58.12 million, down 19.20% year-on-year (YoY) from $71.97 million.

