Healthcare provider Almoosa Health Group is seeking to list on the Saudi stock exchange this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The firm, which operates a network of 750 patient beds across the Eastern province, has picked Saudi Fransi Capital to advise on the potential share sale, the report said.

Details of the IPO, such as its valuation and timeline, are still preliminary and may change, a source told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries (Avalon Pharma), which is offering six million shares on the Saudi Exchange's main market, has set the price for its planned IPO at SAR 78 to 82 ($20.80-21.87).



