Riyadh – Albilad Capital paid cash dividends of SAR 470,328 to the unitholders of the Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF, exchange-traded fund, for the month of October 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eligible unitholders received SAR 0.039 per unit, which represents 0.33% of the net asset value as of 30 October 2023, for 12 million units.

Meanwhile, the entitlement date for October dividends was 5 November.

It is worth noting that Albilad Capital is the investment arm of the listed Bank Albilad and was incorporated in 2008 with a capital amounting to SAR 200 million. In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the listed lender recorded a 14.27% growth in net profit to SAR 1.76 billion.

In a separate statement to the stock market, Alkhabeer Capital announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.105 per unit to the unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT Fund for the July-September 2023 period.

The dividend payout is equivalent to 1.237% of the unit's net asset value as of 30 June 2023.

Meanwhile, the total value of the dividends stood at SAR 14.80 million for 141 million eligible units.

The fund manager, Alkhabeer Capital, pointed out that the distribution date will be within 40 business days from the entitlement date which is set as 13 November 2023.

