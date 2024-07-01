Rowad Tourism’s (Al Rowad) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company declined by 70.6% year on year (YoY) to EGP 356,708 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to EGP 1.213 million in Q1 2023, as per the company’s financial statement on July 1st.

The company recorded total revenues of EGP 7.079 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, down from EGP 15.286 million over the same period last year.

Al Rowad is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the tourism industry.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).