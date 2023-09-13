Ajwa for Food Industries Egypt’s consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interests fell 34.9% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filled to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 13th.

Net profits reached EGP 28.078 million in H1 2023, down from EGP 43.101 million in H1 2022.

Meanwhile, revenues grew to EGP 1.063 billion from January through June, compared to EGP 859.652 million over the same period last year.

