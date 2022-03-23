Mubasher: The Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) was launched to develop the legislations in the Arab financial markets, deploy new technologies, and boost trading and clearing settlements.

The guiding body for the Arab stock exchanges was established in June 1978 under the recommendation of the Arab Central Banks Conference, convened under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Jordan.

Located in Lebanon, the Federation represents 17 exchanges, clearing houses, many financial institutions, and brokerage companies across the Arab region.

To be presided by Bahrain Bourse, the AFCM Annual Conference is scheduled to be held on 29-30 March.

