Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has participated in the global Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy initiative led by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and supported by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) to promote financial literacy and investor protection.

Expanding its ongoing ESG commitment to providing inclusive financial education, ADX launched an Abu Dhabi-wide campaign titled Understanding Financial Investment and How to Invest in the Securities Market, aimed at strengthening financial and investment knowledge across the business ecosystem and community in Abu Dhabi.

The programme includes a series of workshops organised in collaboration with ADX member firms. For example, ADX and broker partner BHM Capital recently conducted two workshops with ADNOC Distribution and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED), covering a broad range of topics, including an introduction to securities markets, the importance and value of investments, investment strategies and risk management, and identifying investment opportunities in publicly listed companies.

The new initiative augments ADX’s ongoing engagement with local academic institutions, universities, and business associations to improve investment knowledge and elevate financial literacy across the UAE.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “As one of the financial anchors of Abu Dhabi, ADX is deeply committed to enhancing financial literacy as a cornerstone of our strategy. With the launch of our new programme, coinciding with the global Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy initiative, we hope to continually empower Abu Dhabi’s workforce and community with the knowledge to participate in capital markets, understand and use the available investment products to tap into the growth opportunities in the capital market to fulfil their financial objectives. We believe a well-informed workforce and community with sound financial knowledge and skills play a vital role in contributing towards the long-term growth and success of the UAE’s economy.”

ADX is actively pursuing further partnerships with other leading organisations in the UAE to broaden the reach of its financial literacy initiatives. By expanding these educational efforts, ADX aims to foster a more inclusive investment environment that aligns with Abu Dhabi's broader vision of sustainable economic diversification.