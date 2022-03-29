Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Advanced Petrochemical Company has proposed a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.55 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The company will pay out cash dividends of SAR 143 million, equivalent to 5.5 % of the capital, for 260 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set on 12 and 22 May, respectively.

In 2021, the Saudi listed firm recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 815.4 million, an annual jump of 36.91% from SAR 595.59 million.

