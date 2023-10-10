Agtech company Silal, owned by Abu Dhabi state-backed firm ADQ, is expanding its business by acquiring a majority stake in UAE F&B distributor SAFCO Group.

SAFCO’s acquisition is a pivotal step in enhancing Silal’s capacity to meet the market's demand for a wide range of high-quality products and will accelerate the company’s efforts to enhance its food distribution, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

SAFCO has a 30-year track record in importing, distributing and exporting a wide array of premium food and non-food products across the UAE, Middle East and Africa.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)