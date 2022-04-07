Reem Investments has asked shareholders to approve the delisting of its shares from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) as well as a proposal from Q Holding for a share-swap deal.

In a special resolution agenda posted on ADX on Thursday, Reem said Q Holding, a newly formed investment company, has proposed to Reem's shareholders to fully acquire shares of the company in exchange for shares to be issued in Q Holding.

Reem Investment also proposed not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2021.

