Abu Dhabi’s Pure Health Holding, owned by the UAE sovereign wealth fund ADQ and one of the emirate’s biggest conglomerates, will list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) this week.

The company will trade under the trading symbol (PUREHEALTH) and the ISIN: AEE0136P238 with effect from Wednesday, December 20 in the First Market, the bourse stated in a resolution on Monday.

The company is offering 10% of its total issued share capital, or 1.11 billion shares, on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

The largest healthcare platform in the Middle East had set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 3.26 dirhams ($0.89), bringing the total proceeds to AED3.62 billion.

The offering drew significant interest from investors in the UAE and across the region, resulting in multiple subscriptions, with total gross demand hitting more than AED265 billion.

