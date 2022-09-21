Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) is looking to acquire up to 31.25% stake in Colombian packaged foods giant Grupo Nutresa.

The company's subsidiary, IHC Capital Holding, has just filed a request to launch a tender offer to acquire between 25% and 31.25% of the ordinary shares of the Colombian firm, according to a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday.

The offer price is pegged at $15 per share.

The holding company posted a 121% growth in revenue for the first half of the year. Its net profit jumped 137% to more than AED10.3 billion ($2.8 billion) during the same period.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com