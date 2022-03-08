Abu Dhabi food and beverages company Agthia Group reported on Tuesday a full-year 2021 net profit gain of 145 percent.

Group net profit attributable to shareholders reached 216 million dirhams ($58.8 million), compared to 34 million dirhams in 2020, when the company recorded 83 million dirhams of one-offs. Net revenues stood at 3.07 billion dirhams, representing a 49 percent year-on-year growth.

Total group assets reached 6.4 billion dirhams, driven by consolidating the assets of Al Foah, Al Faysal Bakery, Nabil Foods, Atyab and BMB Group, the company told the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where its shares trade.

The company’s board of directors recommended an 8.25 percent cash dividend for the second half of the year, equivalent to 8.25 fils per share. If approved, total dividends for the full-year 2021 will amount to 130.6 million dirhams, up from 118.8 million in 2020.

