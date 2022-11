The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's (ADX) market capitalisation has topped the 2.5 trillion dirhams ($680.7 billion) mark, with its benchmark index FTSE ADX 15 (FADX 15) rising 15% at the end of Q3.

The growth was supported by a slew of new IPOs, a rise in institutional and individual investors on the exchange, and a trading uptick on its Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) market.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

