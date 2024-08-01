Abu Dhabi-based Alpha Dhabi Holding posted a Q2 2024 net profit of 2.08 billion dirhams ($566 million), down 31% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 3.03 billion in Q2 2023.

Revenue for the period was AED 15.12 billion versus 9.36 billion, while operating net profit was AED 2.55 billion compared with AED 1.89 billion in the year-ago period.

It made H1 net profit of AED 6.7 billion, down 35% YoY with a revenue of AED 29.3 billion, representing 32% increase from the same period last year.

The ADX-listed conglomerate invests across sectors including healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals, real estate, construction and hospitality.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com