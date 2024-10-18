First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) delivered robust results in the first nine months (9M) of 2024 as increased client activity across the group’s franchise lifted revenue 16% to AED23.9 billion ($6.5 billion).

Profit before tax rose 15% to AED15.3 billion and net profit rose 4% year on year to AED12.9 billion ($3.5 billion) in 9M and by 5% year on year in Q3’24 to AED4.5 billion. Total assets of AED1.2 trillion recorded growth of 5% in the first nine months, with loans and advances up 9% to AED528 billion and deposits rising 8% to AED820 billion over the same period.

Growth momentum in FAB’s international network continued to accelerate, with revenue rising 33% in the first nine months and assets in that client segment now representing 26% of the group’s total.

Asset quality strong

Asset quality remained strong, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 3.8% and a liquidity coverage (LCR) ratio of 140%. Robust operating efficiency, supported by continued investments in talent and technology, delivered a cost-to-income ratio of 24.3%.

The value created for shareholders by the strength of FAB’s strategic execution produced a return on tangible equity of 17.1% in the first nine months of 2024 on track to achieve the bank’s 2024 and medium-term guidance of above 16%.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “FAB’s third consecutive quarter of net profit growth, with earnings underpinned by robust year-on-year revenue expansion, shows clearly that our client-centric approach to strategy execution creates value for investors.

“Our commitment to enhancing customer engagement and broadening relationships, across wholesale banking and personal banking and wealth management segments, has driven momentum in the group’s performance in the first nine months of the year, resulting in a double-digit growth both locally and across FAB’s international franchise. Our network remains a clear differentiator for clients and a competitive strength for the Group, supporting our strategic ambitions to expand and diversify our revenue base.

Growth in total assets

“The growth in our total assets to AED1.2 trillion highlights the key role FAB plays, as the region’s international financial powerhouse, in supporting the ambitions of our clients as they invest for the future. So does our further progress in facilitating sustainable and transition financing projects, with the total now standing at AED216 billion, or 43% of our 2030 target of AED500 billion.

“Our investments in innovation, technology, and talent position us well to benefit both from regional economic dynamics and, more particularly, from our unique role as the UAE’s global bank supporting the country’s ambitions to grow, creating value and ensuring our continued ability to meet our RoTE target.”

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, added: “The group posted a net profit of AED4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024, on the back of a number of important factors. Strong business momentum supported by robust economic conditions were reflected in volume growth, rising revenues and diversified income streams, as we continue to leverage our diversified franchise to deepen client relationships.

International franchise

“Our international franchise, in particular, has played an important role in delivering diversified sources of growth. International revenue growth of 33% year on year now sees this segment represent 22% of group revenue.

“Our credit profile remains solid with our AA- rating recently reaffirmed by Fitch Ratings, while our strong asset quality and balance sheet fundamentals position us well to navigate an ever-evolving environment.

With 9M’24 RoTE at 17.1%, we remain very well on track to deliver above 16% RoTE for FY24 and over the medium term.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).