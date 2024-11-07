Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) announced robust financial results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, a report said.

The company reported a 20% increase in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to AED 432.2 million ($117 million), driven by a 13% surge in revenue to AED 1.6 billion, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

It expanded its fleet by 444 vehicles, boosting its market share to 46% and facilitating 36 million trips, a 5% year-on-year increase.