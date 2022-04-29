UAE-listed commercial helicopter operator Abu Dhabi Aviation posted a 49 percent rise in profit for the first quarter of 2022 on the back of higher revenue.

Total profit for the first three months of the year reached 90.5 million dirhams ($24.6 million), compared to 60.7 million dirhams in the same period in 2021, according to the company’s consolidated statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Its revenue also rose 16.7 percent to 419 million dirhams over the same period, while total comprehensive income increased from 61 million dirhams to 88.9 million dirhams.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com