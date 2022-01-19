PHOTO
RIYADH: The Egyptian cabinet has given a green light to its finance ministry to start the procedures of issuing sovereign sukuk in international markets.
The executive regulations for the law are currently being prepared to be issued in January 2022, CNBC Arabia reported earlier this month, citing the head of the debt unit at the ministry of finance.
