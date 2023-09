NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar's share of global currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund was 58.9% in the second quarter, unchanged from that of the first three months of the year, IMF data showed on Friday.

The euro's share edged up slightly in the second quarter to 19.9% in second quarter, from 19.8% in the previous three months.

