PARIS - Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of the Ethereum cryptocurrency, said on Thursday he did not expect cryptocurrency assets would "take over the world" and replace traditional, government-backed currencies.

The growing use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, coupled with inflation which has eroded the purchasing power of many people's savings denominated in dollars, euros or sterling, has caused speculation over the extent to which cryptocurrencies could become a normal part of life.

"I do not expect cryptocurrencies to take over the world," Buterin told the VivaTech conference in Paris. "It's about cryptos and digital and governments," he added.

