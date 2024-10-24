Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) valued at EGP 50 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

Holding a tenor of 182 days until 29 April 2025, the first tranche stood at EGP 30 billion, according to official data.

The second offering was valued at EGP 20 billion and will mature in 364 days on 28 October next year.

On 20 October, the CBE announced T-bills at a combined value of EGP 50 billion through two tranches.

