Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 50 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 26 September 2024.

Holding a tenor of 182 days until 1 April 2025, the first issue was valued at EGP 30 billion, according to official data.

The second tranche stood at EGP 20 billion and will mature in 364 days on 30 September next year.

Earlier this week, on 22 September, the CBE auctioned T-bills worth EGP 60 billion through two tranches.

