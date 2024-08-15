Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 65 billion through two issues on Thursday, 15 August 2024.

With a tenor of 182 days until 18 February 2025, the first auction amounted to EGP 35 billion, according to official data.

The second tranche was valued at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 364 days on 19 August next year.

Earlier this week, the CBE unveiled T-bills worth EGP 60 billion through two offerings.

