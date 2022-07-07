UAE - Aurus, the decentralized precious metals tokenization platform, has received a cryptocurrency trading license and will launch its headquarters in Dubai’s DMCC Crypto Center.

Aurus Markets DMCC will become Aurus' headquarters in the MENA and South East Asia (SEA) regions, aiming to focus on the onboarding of local and regional partners and expand its metal-backed tokens to the global retail market, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The company enables the tokenization of gold, silver, and platinum in a decentralized and sustainable manner on the blockchain.

The CEO at Aurus, Guido van Stijn, said: "The swiftness of the regulatory acceptance and adoption of digital assets resonates with the vision of Aurus while scaling globally. Aligned with current moves in the precious metals and crypto markets, the opening of a new regional headquarters in Dubai is the next logical step."

Meanwhile, the Non-Executive Advisors at Aurus Markets DMCC, Eric Fiore, commented: "We saw immediately that Aurus’ Founders understand the challenges and limitations of the traditional, physical metals markets and the opportunity to fundamentally change the industry by applying blockchain technology to it."

It is noteworthy to mention that in May 2021, DMCC launched the DMCC Crypto Centre, a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors.

