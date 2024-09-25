U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels to 413 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 20, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 116,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 124,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.2 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 220.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for 21,000-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week to 122.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 826,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

