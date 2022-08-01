The UAE fuel price committee on July 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2022.

Starting August 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.03 a litre, compared to Dh4.63 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.92 per litre, compared to Dh4.52 in July.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.84 a litre, compared to Dh4.44 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.14 a litre compared to Dh4.76 in July.

