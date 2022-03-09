Sri Lanka has limited imports of 367 non-essential items, including fish, footwear and wine, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday as the country attempts to tackle its worst financial crisis in years.

The Finance Ministry issuing a gazette notification said the restricted import list will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday.

The move comes after Sri Lanka's reserves dipped to $2.36 billion in January and the government faces debt repayments of about $4 billion this year.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Editing by Louise Heavens)



