Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, raised the prices of its Arab Light crude to Asian buyers in August, the second increase in as many months.

The official selling price (OSP) for August-loading Arab Light to Asia was increased by 20 cents a barrel from July to $3.20 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Brijesh Patel Editing by David Goodman)