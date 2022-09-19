FRANKFURT - RWE continues to be in talks with Qatar about the further supply of liquefied natural gas, the company said on Monday, ahead of a planned visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Gulf region.

"We have had a good business relationship with Qatar for many years. Since the last visit of the German government, which we have taken part in, we have been in good and constructive talks about further LNG deliveries," the company said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Riham Alkousaa)