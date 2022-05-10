Qatar is set to lower the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks in June, state producer Qatar Energy said on Tuesday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in June at a premium of $3.40 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $4.00 per barrel, according to a price document reviewed by Reuters.

The premiums in May versus the Dubai/Oman average were $8.40 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $9.00 for Qatar Land.

