CAIRO - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that the group expects oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels this year, reaching almost 102 million barrels a day.

Demand is projected to further rise to 110 million barrels per day by 2025, he said.

"OPEC remains committed to supporting oil market stability," Al Ghais said in a speech at the Egypt Petroleum Show.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Susan Fenton)